T-Mobile US Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. T-Mobile US Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

T-Mobile US announced earnings per share of $0.55 on revenue of $19.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.4859 on revenue of $20.2B.

T-Mobile US shares are down 23% from the beginning of the year, still down 22.90% from its 52 week high of $150.20 set on July 16. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 23.31% from the start of the year.

T-Mobile US shares lost 1.28% in after-hours trade following the report.

T-Mobile US follows other major Services sector earnings this month

T-Mobile US’s report follows an earnings missed by Amazon.com on Thursday, who reported EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $8.9 on revenue of $111.55B.

Visa A had beat expectations on October 26 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar