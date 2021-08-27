T-Mobile says confident no ongoing risks to user data from hack By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) – T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Friday it was confident there were no continuing risks to user data from a breach that was disclosed earlier this month, that affected more than 53 million current, former and prospective customers. The wireless carrier said it had partnered with experts at cybersecurity firm Mandiant and consulting firm KPMG following the hack.