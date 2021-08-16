T-Mobile looking into potential hack of data on 100 million customers By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

T-Mobile looking into potential hack of data on 100 million customers

U.S. telecom giant T-Mobile is looking into an alleged massive data breach that may have compromised more than 100 million users. According to Vice’s Motherboard, T-Mobile is investigating an alleged data breach claimed by the author of the post on an underground forum. The Aug. 15 report says the hacker claims to have obtained data on more than 100 million customers from T-Mobile servers. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph