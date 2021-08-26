Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters.



(Reuters) – The hacker, who stole data of more than 53 million former and prospective customers of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:) Inc, said the wireless carrier’s security was “awful”, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

John Binns, the 21-year-old American who took responsibility for the high-profile hack disclosed by the company last week, told https://on.wsj.com/3Bi4yHU the Journal that he had used an unprotected router to access personal records of customers.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said last week it would investigate the data breach, with some T-Mobile customers also suing the company for damages in Seattle federal court.