T-Mobile Falls As It Probes Claims Of Data Breach By Investing.com

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – T-Mobile stock (NASDAQ:) was trading 0.4% lower in Monday’s premarket following claims of a breach that is said to involve personal data from more than 100 million people.

With 104.8 million customers at the end of June, T-Mobile is the country’s third largest carrier. It has Deutsche Telekom (OTC:) as its majority shareholder.

The mobile carrier told Bloomberg it is aware of claims made in an underground forum and has been actively investigating their validity.

The forum post doesn’t mention the company’s name, but the seller told Vice Media’s Motherboard technology-news site they had obtained data related to over 100 million people from T-Mobile servers. As usual, the poster is offering the data for sale in return for .

The information leak carries social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique identifier numbers, and driver license information, according to Motherboard.