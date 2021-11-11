T.J Osborne Makes History With First Same-Sex Kiss At CMAs

“To have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight.”
“It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally,” T.J. said in the band’s acceptance speech. “And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight.”
After the win, T.J. told Entertainment Tonight that he debated even bringing Abi as his date to the show because of the possibility of hate.
T.J., who publicly came out in February, is one of the few country artists signed to a major label who openly identifies as gay.
The Brothers Osborne also performed “Younger Me” at the CMAs, which T.J. wrote about coming to terms with his sexuality.
The on-air kiss felt especially poignant given that earlier this year, the Tennessee House blocked a resolution honoring T.J. for opening up about his sexuality.
Country music artists and fans showed their support for T.J. on social media after the show.
We love to see it! Here’s to making more CMAs history!