T.J Osborne Makes History With First Same-Sex Kiss At CMAs

Bradly Lamb
“To have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight.”

T.J. Osborne, one half of the group The Brothers Osborne, won more than Vocal Duo of the Year at last night’s Country Music Awards. His celebratory kiss with his boyfriend, Abi Ventura, marked the first same-sex kiss in the broadcast’s history.

“It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally,” T.J. said in the band’s acceptance speech. “And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight.”


Abc / ABC via Getty Images

After the win, T.J. told Entertainment Tonight that he debated even bringing Abi as his date to the show because of the possibility of hate.

T.J., who publicly came out in February, is one of the few country artists signed to a major label who openly identifies as gay.


Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

The Brothers Osborne also performed “Younger Me” at the CMAs, which T.J. wrote about coming to terms with his sexuality.

T.J. opened the performance by saying, “I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here. And I just wish, I wish, my younger me could see me now.”

The on-air kiss felt especially poignant given that earlier this year, the Tennessee House blocked a resolution honoring T.J. for opening up about his sexuality.

WATCH: “We have some concerns.”

@JeremyFaison4TN and the @tnhousegop block a resolution to honor out gay country music star TJ Osborne of the @brothersosborne for no reason other than blatant bigotry and spite.

It passed the senate 30-0.
So much hate in our state. 🏳️‍🌈


Twitter: @TheTNHoller

In response to the blocked resolution, the brothers set their “Younger Me” music video at the Tennessee State Capitol.

Country music artists and fans showed their support for T.J. on social media after the show.

Let me tell you seeing an openly gay man win a #CMA award &amp; the cameras not cut away when he kissed his date, is not something I thought I’d see in my lifetime. Happy to be proven wrong. Hell yes TJ Osborne!!!!!


Twitter: @trihardannette

Oh good, like we hadn’t gotten emotional enough tonight here comes @brothersosborne #CMAawards


Twitter: @EliYoungBand

TJ Osborne is a fuckin king and must always be treated as such… Bad. Fuckin. Ass. #AMAS #Pride


Twitter: @Jwg1213

I’m (not) sorry but it gave me life seeing TJ Osborne kiss his boyfriend on camera at the CMA’s when @brothersosborne won Duo of The Year. Imagine all the queer country fans at home watching?


Twitter: @LisaLoudLarynx

The highlight of the CMAs for me has to be TJ Osborne kissing his bf before accepting Duo of the Year. #LoveFuckinWins 😭🥰


Twitter: @SamanthaCarbley

Ugly crying watching TJ Osborne. Thank you for speaking your truth and for your courage. #CMAawards @brothersosborne #InclusionMatters


Twitter: @__KerryLyn130

We love to see it! Here’s to making more CMAs history!

