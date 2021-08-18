Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A T.J. Maxx store which is owned by TJX Cos Inc in Pasadena, California U.S., May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni



(Reuters) – TJX (NYSE:) Cos Inc on Wednesday beat market estimates for quarterly net sales, as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions prompted Americans to return to the retail chain’s brick-and-mortar discount apparel stores.

Off-price retailers including TJX’s T.J. Maxx and Burlington Stores (NYSE:) Inc weathered a tough past year when the pandemic shuttered the economy as the sector relies heavily on the treasure-hunt shopping experience it offers and accelerated a shift to e-commerce.

However, discount stores rebounded rather swiftly this year due to pent-up demand from customers who are armed with stimulus checks and child tax credit payments.

The company’s net income came in at $785.7 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, compared with a loss of $214.2 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $12.08 billion from $6.67 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had projected net sales of $11.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.