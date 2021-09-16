T.I. & Tiny Harris Won’t Face Charges In Los Angeles Sexual Assault Case

Update- Earlier this year, several allegations came out surrounding T.I. & Tiny Harris and their involvement in alleged acts of sexual assault, all of which they have denied. According to new information from TMZ , it looks like the couple won’t be facing any charges from an alleged 2005 incident in Los Angeles.

If you recall, in May, we reported that a woman claimed she was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted at a hotel room after meeting the couple at a club. The woman filed a police report and spoke with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department in April. However, it looks like her report came too late. According to new legal documents, prosecutors decided not to move forward with charges against the couple.

The report states that the case falls outside the statute of limitations, which they say expired after ten years. A similar outcome happened to a woman who filed charges against T.I. and Tiny in Las Vegas. The woman alleged that she was also drugged and sexually assaulted in 2010 after she met Tiny at the airport and was invited to hang out with the couple. That case was also determined to fall outside the statute of limitations, so no charges were filed.

Although these two cases are closed, there may be other cases pending against the Harris’. As we exclusively reported in April, famed attorney Lisa Bloom confirmed that she represented one of the couple’s accusers following allegations of “misconduct.” Currently, Lisa hasn’t made any announcements about the case, but we will keep you updated once new information is available.

