Talk about putting on for your community! T.I. recently revealed that him and Tiny are adding developers to their resume. The married duo are reportedly building an affordable housing unit in Bankhead, which is located in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a live video shared to his Instagram account, T.I. pulls up to an active construction site. He steps out of his vehicle and begins to walk the front of the partially complete structures while explaining what viewers are looking at. T.I. said the mixed-use community is about 40% complete and should be ready for tenants sometime next year. Once finished, the community will provide 143 living spaces (units).

“Since everybody so much from here, let’s see what you done did for here you dig,” T.I. challenged in the video. “I ain’t finna do no whole bunch of jaw-jacking, imma show mine.”

He continued on to say that the community is the couple’s first project as developers and they’re feeling “proud of it.”

The new Bankhead apartments will also provide access to community centers, a greenhouse and a community garden for tenants. Apparently, T.I. picked a location with a special connection to his Bankhead upbringing.

“This is the same K-Mart that me and my grandmama use to come here…buy bike parts and sh*t out of,” T.I. said. “The same grocery store my grandmama.

The post T.I. And Tiny Develop Affordable Housing Community In Bankhead appeared first on The Shade Room.