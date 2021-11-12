SZA Stops Her Concert Mid-Performance To Check On The Safety Of Her Fans

Roommates, the music industry is currently on extremely high alert following the tragic deaths and dozens of injuries that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival—and SZA just demonstrated that she is putting her fans’ safety first. While performing during a recent tour stop, SZA stopped her show midway through her performance to ensure that her fans were safely enjoying the concert.

The fallout from the tragedy at the Astroworld festival is likely to have musical artists taking extra precautions to make sure that their shows don’t suffer the same deadly fate—and SZA is one of the first artists to do so.

Performing some of her hit songs, SZA was giving her fans a top-tier performance, but briefly cut things short to do a wellness check on her fans in the audience. She stepped into The Shade Room to explain the situation.

“This girls eyes were rolling back in her head by song THREE . She was literally limp . It was scary . What ppl don’t realize is passing out used to normal at concerts before ppl started dying . None of us are willing to let ppl die to get a moment off . So now WE PAYING EXTRA ATTENTION. It’s called humanity . Acquire some . Ps I talked to her and she is fine now y’all be blessed,” she wrote.

As we previously reported, Teyana Taylor also exhibited similar behavior when she also stopped her show temporarily to check on crowd safety.

After noticing that a fan in the front row of her show was visibly having trouble breathing due to the large crowd, Teyana Taylor wanted to make sure that they were not in any danger or physical pain, so she temporarily paused her show to check on them.

