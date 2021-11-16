Synthetic asset protocol for Polygon raises $1.5M from major investors By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Polysynth, a Polygon-based synthetic asset platform, has secured investments from a number of DeFi venture capital firms and angel investors.

The team announced a $1.5 million funding round as part of its seed round on Nov. 15, revealing participation from Jump Capital, DeFi Alliance, Hashed, and a number of individuals such as Alan Howard, co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management, and Polygon’s co-founders Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani.