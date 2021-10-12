SynBiotic SE Plans Canadian Cross-Listing

Article content

MUNICH — The cannabis company SynBiotic SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ777 / WKN: A2LQ77), already listed on the Frankfurt and Düsseldorf stock exchanges, is now to be listed on the Canadian NEO Exchange in Toronto – a new FinTech stock exchange that has been revolutionizing the market since 2014, offering modern services across the capital market. The Board of Directors and the Managing Director have announced passing a corresponding resolution.

Lars Müller, CEO of SynBiotic SE, explains: “Canada is the flagship country when it comes to the cannabis industry. The sector there is particularly well developed, with a number of listed companies and billions in market capitalization. Above all, having our own Canadian listing makes it easier for us to gain access to specialized investors. In the Canadian capital market, we also ensure ourselves of a completely different degree of attention to and understanding of our issue – and can thus better exploit the opportunities to access capital.”