Sylvester Stallone Wishes Daughter Sophia Happy Birthday: Photo – Hollywood Life

Sylvester Stallone shared a tribute to his daughter Sophia for her 25th birthday, calling her a ‘source of bravery and pride.’ Read the sweet message.

Sylvester Stallone shared a sweet tribute to his daughter Sophia for her 25th birthday. The actor, 75, gushed about his “wonderful” daughter, whom he shares with longtime wife Jennifer Flavin, in an Instagram post shared on Friday, Aug. 27. Both father and daughter are all smiles in the zoomed-in snapshot taken from a restaurant.

“We wish our wonderful @sophiastallone a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!” he captioned the post, adding that she has been a “source of bravery and pride since the moment you were born.” Sylvester concluded, “We love you.” The actor also shares daughters Sistine, 23, and Scarlet Rose, 19, with his wife. Sylvester is also parent to sons Seargeoh, 42, and the late Sage, who died from a heart attack at the age of 36, with ex-wife Sasha Czack.

The sweet birthday homage comes after the actor celebrated his own birthday last month. Sylvester celebrated 75 years around the sun on July 6 alongside his wife and three daughters, calling his family the “best birthday present.” The Rocky actor shared a snapshot with Jennifer, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Rose on Instagram and wrote, “And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!”

It’s clear Sylvester has a close bond with his family — so close, in fact, that the veteran actor even gives his daughters dating advice. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife last September, Sophia and Sistine revealed that their famous father has convinced them to dump bad boyfriends. “He actually gives the best dating advice,” Sistine said. “In terms of what to say if we don’t know how to answer a guy’s text.”

“Or if we’re trying to break up with a guy he’ll give us really good advice on how to cut them off,” she added. “There are guys that have been broken up with, via my dad, and they have no idea. When you date one of us, you date the entire family.” That doesn’t necessarily mean suitors must jump through various hoops. Sophia added, “We are definitely the most open, fun family. We are very casual.”