Roommates, Syleena Johnson recently spoke about her feelings regarding the recent guilty verdict of her former musical collaborator R. Kelly. During a conversation discussing R. Kelly’s legal issues, Syleena Johnson said that she believes he should be receiving treatment at a mental health facility instead of sentenced to jail.

Speaking about a jury’s decision to find R. Kelly guilty in his high-profile court case in New York, Syleena Johnson had this to say:

“I’m not gonna cry. I think he has really been misjudged here. I don’t think he needs to be in jail. I think he needs to be in an insane asylum. Real talk.

Don’t get it twisted. I think he needs to be in a strait jacket. I think some of the behavior that has been going down has been erratic, and I think that a lot of Black men in jail have been misjudged. They just throw Black men in jail. If you’re crazy, if you kill, just everybody go to jail.

This dude needs real help. He needs to be in an insane asylum. Insane asylum! Real talk. On meds, drugged to the point where – constant therapy – it’s too much. It’s too much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported, R. Kelly has been found guilty by a federal jury Monday in a sex trafficking trial following decades of numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct involving young women and underage girls.

He was convicted on nine charges that were based on the accusation that he ran a criminal enterprise comprised of managers and assistants beneath him who helped Kelly meet young women and girls for his sexual desires.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Syleena Johnson Speaks About R. Kelly’s Mental Health Following Recent Guilty Verdict—Says He Should Receive Treatment Instead Of Jail appeared first on The Shade Room.