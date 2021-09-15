Sydney nightly curfew to end as COVID-19 vaccinations hit fresh milestone

Article content SYDNEY — A curfew imposed on more than two million people in the 12 Sydney suburbs hardest hit by the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will end on Wednesday night, authorities said, stopping short of easing more lockdown restrictions. Officials said first-dose COVID-19 vaccination levels have reached 80% of the New South Wales (NSW) adult population, while the dual-dose rate in Sydney’s home state stands at 48% now. That’s above the national average of 43%, but well below the 70% level that will trigger the easing of other curbs first imposed three months ago.

Article content Authorities expect to achieve the 70% rate around the middle of next month, and plans to relax more restrictions once it has climbed to 80%. “The stabilization and decline in some areas of concern are pleasing and we are at a critical stage … but the best advice we have is that it’s too early and too risky to do anything further today,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said during a media conference in Sydney. Despite recent Delta outbreaks, Australia’s coronavirus numbers remain low compared with many other countries, with some 78,600 cases and 1,116 deaths. Berejiklian warned it would be against the law for the unvaccinated to attend any public venues once the state hits 70%, when the fully vaccinated are promised more freedom.