Sydney Airport board to grant due diligence after improved $17.4 bln offer

Article content

SYDNEY — Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday it had granted a consortium of infrastructure investors access to due diligence after the group boosted a takeover proposal by 3.6% to A$23.6 billion ($17.37 billion).

The improved offer of A$8.75 a share compares to prior proposals from the consortium of A$8.45 and A$8.25 respectively, both of which had been rejected by the airport operator’s board as inadequate. ($1 = 1.3587 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; editing by Diane Craft)