Switzerland’s Pictet, Bangkok Bank form wealth management alliance By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign bearing the logo of family owned private bank Pictet is pictured at the company headquarters in Geneva May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Pictet Group and Bangkok Bank PCL on Thursday said they have formed a wealth management strategic alliance for the bank’s clients in Thailand.

Pictet, the Geneva-based wealth and asset management firm, said it would provide investment management services and offer broader international investment capabilities across asset classes for the bank’s customers.

Bangkok Bank is Thailand’s largest bank by total assets, the two firms said in a joint statement, while Pictet had $746 billion worth of assets under management or custody at the end of June.

Pictet Wealth Management Asia Chairman Claude Haberer will join Bangkok Bank as an advisor to its president from January after he retires from the Swiss firm, the statement showed.

