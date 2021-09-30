Switzerland national postal service to debut crypto stamp on Polygon By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
The national postal service of Switzerland is working to bridge the gap between physical stamps and the digital cryptocurrency industry by introducing tradable digital stamps.

On Sept. 20, the Swiss Post officially announced the upcoming launch of the “Swiss crypto stamp,” a digital collectible linked to a physical stamp issued by the postal service worth 8.9 Swiss francs.