Swiss watchmaker Oris says sales still below 2019 levels

ZURICH — Swiss watch brand Oris said sales were still slightly below the level seen in 2019, the year before the pandemic, due to a patchy recovery in Asia.

“We are just below 2019, our reference year,” co-Chief Executive Rolf Studer said in a phone interview on the sidelines of the Geneva Watch Days industry gathering this week.

Sales of Swiss luxury watches have recovered this year, with industry exports rising 0.8% in the first seven months versus the same period in 2019.

“Western markets are making up for what we cannot achieve in Asia as we had planned,” Studer said, citing COVID-19-related lockdowns in Malaysia, Taiwan and China.