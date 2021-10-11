Swiss think tank initiates vote to add Bitcoin in federal constitution By Cointelegraph

2B4CH, a Swiss non-profit think tank assisting the state in exploring cryptocurrencies like (BTC) and blockchain technology, is launching an initiative that could make Bitcoin one of the country’s reserve assets.
On Friday, the association announced plans to start a popular federal initiative by collecting 100,000 signatures for the introduction of Bitcoin to article 99 clause 3 of the Swiss federal constitution.
