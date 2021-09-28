Swiss Solar Panel Maker Meyer Burger Plans First U.S. Factory

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Meyer Burger Technology AG, the solar panel maker that’s seeking to reclaim European market share from Chinese rivals, is planning to build its first manufacturing facility in the U.S.

The Swiss company is in negotiations with several U.S. states to determine a final location for its proposed plant, according to an emailed statement Tuesday. The new factory is expected to employ roughly 350 people when it’s fully operational and have an initial annual capacity of 400 megawatts.