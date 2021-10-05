Swiss Re estimates Hurricane Ida claims at $750 million, Europe flooding at $520 million By Reuters

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss Re (OTC:) has estimated its preliminary claims burden from Hurricane Ida at $750 million, the reinsurer said on Tuesday, while updating its loss estimate for the July floods in Europe to approximately $520 million.
Hurricane Ida’s damage to U.S. offshore energy production made it one of the most costly since back-to-back storms in 2005 cut output for months.
Ida devastated the Midwestern United States’s power grid, while also causing rain and intense flooding that killed dozens in the Northeast.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.