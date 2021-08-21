Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Switzerland needs investments of some 387 billion francs ($422 billion) to become climate neutral by 2050, an amount equivalent to about 2% of the economy’s annual output, according to a report. The study, by the Swiss Bankers Association and Boston Consulting Group, said 91% of the funding can come from bank loans and the capital market, with the government needing to supply much of the remainder, chiefly to pay for public services like transport.