Swiss Exchange SIX granted approval to launch crypto marketplace By Cointelegraph

Swiss Exchange SIX granted approval to launch crypto marketplace

Matilda Colman
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, announced their approval for regulated Swiss exchange SIX to launch a digital asset marketplace and central securities depository built on distributed ledger technology on Friday.

Initially intent on launching in the latter half of 2019, the Six exchange was slowed from progressing its ambitions by regulatory hurdles. Although no specific date of launch was announced on Friday, it is expected that after this challenge has been negotiated, customers will be able to experience the exchange’s offerings in the near future.