Swiss can easily afford net zero transition with 2% GDP outlay – study

Article content ZURICH — Switzerland only needs to invest 2% of its gross domestic product annually over the next three decades to become carbon neutral by 2050, a banking study published on Thursday found. Bringing Switzerland to net zero emissions by 2050 will require an average 12.9 billion Swiss francs in annual investments, the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) and the Boston Consulting Group concluded. This could largely be financed through banks’ existing lending as well as smaller government outlays into infrastructure, they said.

Article content The report marks the first industry effort to assign a value to Switzerland’s green transition, estimated at 387.2 billion francs ($422 billion) in total investments through 2050. BCG Managing Director Christian Schmid said the required spending would equate to roughly double Switzerland’s current military outlays. “The Swiss economy is certainly in a position to afford this,” he told a news conference. Switzerland has an advantage over its peers due to a landscape that has allowed for an early switch to renewable electricity, primarily hydropowered. Its energy sector contributes just 7% to Switzerland’s CO2 emissions compared to 26% Europe-wide and a similar percentage globally. It also boasts a well-laid network of public transport and an economy focused primarily on the service sector, in which more fossil fuel-intensive activities such as machine-making, chemicals and cement play a much smaller role.