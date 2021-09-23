Swiss buck trend to keep monetary policy ultra-loose

Article content ZURICH — The Swiss National Bank is retaining its ultra-loose monetary policy, it said on Thursday, despite early moves by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve to start normalizing policy during the post-pandemic recovery. The SNB kept its policy rate locked at minus 0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, the same rate it charges on sight deposits held by commercial banks. The central bank repeated its commitment to foreign exchange interventions “as necessary” to curb the appreciation of the safe-haven Swiss franc, which it continued to describe as “highly valued.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The SNB is maintaining its expansionary monetary policy with a view to ensuring price stability and providing ongoing support to the Swiss economy in its recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” it said. The SNB said the pace of the economic recovery had “slowed somewhat” as it lowered its forecast for Swiss economic growth this year, citing a weaker than expected development in the trade and hospitality sector. It now expects growth of around 3% this year, down from the previous forecast for growth of around 3.5%. It expected Swiss inflation in 2021 to reach 0.5%, up from the previous forecast of 0.4%, while prices are expected to increase by 0.7% and 0.6% in 2022 and 2023, compared to the previous forecast of 0.6% increase in both years.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Negative rates and interventions have been the cornerstone of SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan’s strategy to tame the franc over the past six years. Jordan returned to duty for the latest decision after a heart operation last month. Jordan’s retention of an expansive approach runs counter to the early moves by the ECB this month to start trimming its emergency bond purchases to a moderately lower pace from the 80 billion euros it bought per month during the last two quarters. The U.S. Federal Reserve in its latest policy meeting on Wednesday also opened the door to start raising interest rates next year and signaled it would start tapering its bond-buying “soon.” Anticipation of such moves has weakened the Swiss franc in recent weeks after the currency hit its highest level against the euro in nine months in August. The SNB has taken a relatively relaxed approach to the currency’s rise, declining to intervene heavily as stock market flows and overseas investment returns drove the currency higher. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.