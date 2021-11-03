Swiss banks expect market access deal with Britain in 2022 – NZZ

Article content

ZURICH — The head of the Swiss banking lobby expects his country to strike a deal with Britain next year to open up the financial sector to cross-border business, he told the NZZ newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

Both countries, which are outside the European Union, are negotiating an accord for market access by banks that recognizes each other’s regulatory regime without requiring them to be fully harmonized, said Marcel Rohner, head of the Swiss Bankers Association.

“I expect an agreement with Great Britain on market access in 2022,” the paper quoted Rohner as saying.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)