Swiss B2B bank InCore launches new tokenization tool using Tezos By Cointelegraph

Deutsche Boerse-backed digital asset firm Crypto Finance AG and Swiss business-to-business (B2B) transaction bank InCore are launching a new tokenization tool based on the Tezos blockchain.
InCore Bank officially announced Tuesday a new collaboration with Crypto Finance AG and Swiss IT consulting firm Inacta to introduce new digital financial products based on Tezos, a decentralized, open-source proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain network.
