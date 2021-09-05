Swindling the lender and a $100M pot, Aug. 30–Sept. 3 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
Finance Redefined: Swindling the lender and a $100M pot, Aug. 30–Sept. 3

Welcome to the latest iteration of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter.

Just as quickly as the summer departed from our calendars, millions of funds were hacked from the wallets of Cream Finance.