Swedish gov’t pays out $1.5M in Bitcoin to convicted drug dealer By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Swedish gov’t pays out $1.5M in Bitcoin to convicted drug dealer

The Swedish government has found itself in the unforeseen situation of paying out around $1.5 million worth of (BTC) to a convicted — and then jailed — drug dealer. Two years ago, the man was convicted in a Swedish court for having illegally earned 36 Bitcoin through online drug sales. Yet, Tove Kullberg, his prosecutor at the time, had used the Bitcoin’s equivalent value in fiat to make her case. The court, therefore, judged that the man should be stripped of his illicitly earned Bitcoin at its then-value of 1.3 million Swedish kronor ($100,000). Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph