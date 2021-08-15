Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
STOCKHOLM — Sweden will evacuate all its embassy staff from Kabul on Sunday, public service broadcaster Swedish Radio reported, citing sources.
Taliban insurgents began entering Kabul on Sunday after taking control of all of Afghanistan’s major cities apart from the capital. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Hugh Lawson)