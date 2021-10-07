Sweden, Norway currencies eye multi-year highs vs euro

Article content OSLO — The Swedish and Norwegian currencies will gain ground versus the euro in the coming 12 months, likely hitting multi-year highs at a time of strong economic recovery in the Nordic region, a Reuters poll of analysts predicted. Sweden and Norway recently ended almost all remaining social restrictions amid a high uptake of COVID-19 vaccines and a corresponding drop in infections, allowing businesses to thrive. After plunging when the coronavirus hit last year, the currencies have recovered to trade slightly stronger against the euro than their pre-pandemic levels. They will continue to rise, but the likely scope of gains is more limited, the poll showed.

Article content Norway’s crown has rallied about 6% since late August to trade at around 9.94 against the euro and could move to 9.83 in the coming year, the poll showed, which would be its strongest level since January 2020. Analysts attribute the crown’s lift in recent weeks to hawkish monetary policy and a surge in the price of Norway’s oil and gas https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/fossil-fuel-demand-shakes-off-pandemic-blow-climate-fight-2021-10-04 exports. Norges Bank last month raised rates https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-raises-interest-rates-says-another-hike-likely-december-2021-09-23 for the first time since 2019 and plans four more hikes over the coming 15 months, with the next tightening penciled in for December.