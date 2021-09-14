Sweden Inflation Posts ‘Massive’ Surprise Ahead of Riksbank Meet

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Swedish inflation clearly exceeded expectations in August, backing recent speculation that the central bank may consider a quicker retreat from its extraordinary measures than expected so far.

Driven by a a continued climb in energy prices, the CPIF rose to 2.4% in August, a whole percentage point above the Riksbank forecast of 1.4% and above all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economist that had a median of 1.9%.

Sweden’s krona rose to a 2-month high versus the euro after the inflation data beat the highest forecasts in a Bloomberg survey. The krona advanced by as much as 0.3% to 10.1324 per euro.

Danske Bank’s analyst Stefan Mellin said he expects the “massive” surprise in inflation to have little bearing on the Riksbank policy makers.

“They are happy to see the rise, but will probably continue to err on the side of caution,” Mellin said. “They will need to see more of this before changing rhetoric.

The Riksbank, which has flagged it will keep its policy rate on hold at least until the third quarter of 2024, is due to publish a new policy report and rate decision on Sept. 21.

