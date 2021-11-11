Sweden charges Lundin Energy executives for complicity in Sudan war crimes

Article content STOCKHOLM — Swedish prosecutors on Thursday brought charges against the chairman and former CEO of Lundin Energy for complicity in war crimes carried out by the Sudanese army and allied militia in southern Sudan from 1999 to 2003. Prosecutors said the company had asked the Sudanese government to secure a potential oil field, knowing this would mean seizing the area by force. This made the executives complicit in war crimes that were then carried out by the Sudanese army and allied militia against civilians.

Article content “What constitutes complicity in a criminal sense is that they made these demands despite understanding or, in any case being indifferent to, the military and the militia carrying out the war in a way that was forbidden according to international humanitarian law,” the prosecutors’ authority said in a statement. Sweden-based Lundin Energy said in a statement that it rejected any grounds for allegations of wrongdoing. It identified the indicted executives as Chairman Ian Lundin and former CEO Alex Schneiter, now a board member. The company, known as Lundin Oil until 2001, sold its Sudan business in 2003. Ian Lundin’s lawyer Torgny Wetterberg said on Thursday his client was innocent: “The prosecutor will never be able to reach convictions. The prosecution is deficient on every point.”