Swae Lee Shoots His Shot At Nearly Naked Lizzo

Lizzo has been making waves with her nearly-naked crystal dress she rocked to Cardi B’s birthday party earlier this week.

Her sexy outfit has drawn criticism and praise from many people across social media, but she’s also caught the eye of a fellow artist who seemingly shot his shot on Twitter late Wednesday night.

Lizzo has shared pics of her in the gown, posing bent over as well as covering her breasts. Under the collage she shared to Twitter, Swae Lee decided to leave her some heart eyes and looking eyes to insinuate that he likes what he sees.

Swae Lee is not the only one who thinks Lizzo was looking good in that hot lewk. Jazmine Sullivan also went to bat for Lizzo while clapping back at haters who criticized Lizzo’s body.

Under a pic of Lizzo on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page, someone mentioned the two women and compared their weight.

“Something wrong with her. Girl get that Adele and Jazmine Sullivan surgery and move on. Because that’s what your going to do in the end,” the commenter wrote.

Jazmine let the person know Lizzo is fine the way she is along with a little grammar correction for the commenter.

“She looks beautiful. She IS beautiful. Also you’re,” Jazmine wrote.

Lizzo’s look sparked a lot of debates on social media. Those defending Lizzo’s choice to wear the gown said she was being unfairly fat-shamed.

Fans of Lizzo also argued that Rihanna wore a similar sheer look to a previous Met Gala but Rih’s outfit was celebrated, drawing little to no ire.

Despite all the noise online, Lizzo seemed to be paying the haters no mind and Swae Lee certainly seems to be a fan. Would you be here for those two as a couple? Let us know!

