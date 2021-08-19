Suspected Conflict of Interest Between SEC and XRP By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ripple Lawsuit: Suspected Conflict of Interest Between SEC and XRP



Govt. Watchdog Empower Oversight is now investigating the SEC vs. case.

The agency suspects some conflicts of interest between the two, citing former employees.

Notably, XRP has performed really well amid the market bull run even as BTC and ETH stagger.

Government Watchdog Empower Oversight is now investigating Conflicts of Interest between SEC Officials, Crypto, XRP, and the Ripple Lawsuit. Recently it requested internal documents regarding the case.

It aims to track any potential conflict of interest at the commission, especially involving former high-level officials. This is highly relevant to the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs and its employees.

The agency announced on Wednesday that it has submitted a detailed request to the SEC “seeking communications between SEC officials and their current and former employers.” The request was filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

