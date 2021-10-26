Suspect In Custody After Idaho Mall Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Four Others Injured

A regular weekday at an Idaho mall turned deadly on Monday afternoon. According to Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, a gunman injured four people and killed two others after shooting at Boise Towne Square shopping mall.

Among the injured was a police officer. According to AP News, officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Afterwards, the unidentified suspect was taken into custody.

“There was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer’s injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody,” Chief Ryan.

Police are reportedly securing the scene and searching for additional victims. Investigators are not concerned about any additional danger to the Idaho public in connection with this shooting. Moreover, they believe there was only one shooter involved.

However, no additional information was revealed about the suspected shooter or the victims. Police are simultaneously investigating the situation and working with Idaho hospital officials to contact family members related to the injured and deceased victims.

AP News reports that the shooting was called into police at around 1:50 p.m. local time. After they arrived to the scene of the shooting, they encountered someone who matched the description. At this time, police say they cannot pinpoint the motivation behind the incident. Chief Ryan called all any speculation premature, according to AP.

“I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those that were witnesses, or are the families of those involved or involved themselves,” Chief Ryan said.

Mayor Lauren McLean of Boise, Idaho echoed Chief Ryan’s sentiment while addressing the shooting.

“Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have or should have expected,” Mayor Lauren.

She continued on praising the shopkeepers and other mall attendees.

“You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you’re willing to do to support and care for strangers,” Mayor Lauren said.

This is a developing story.

