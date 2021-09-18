SushiSwap’s token launchpad, MISO, hacked for $3M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Joseph Delong, chief technology officer of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform SushiSwap, announced that a hacker compromised the supply chain of its token launchpad platform, MISO.

According to Delong, the “anonymous contractor with the GH handle AristoK3 injected malicious code into the Miso front end,” replacing the auction wallet address with their own and subsequently acquiring 865 Ether (ETH), valued at $3 million. This data can be verified via EtherScan.