SushiSwap leads DEX token gains as SUSHI price rises by 23% in 24 hours By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
SushiSwap (SUSHI) prices crept higher on Sept. 16 following another day of gains for decentralized exchange (DEX) tokens.

The exchange rate rose by 7.54%, or $1.14, to reach $16.31 for the first time since May 21. The pair’s upside move pushed its 24-hour adjusted timeframe profits up to 23%, making SUSHI the best-performing DEX token in the given period.

The performance of top DEX tokens in the previous 24 hours. Source: Messari
SUSHI/USD daily price chart featuring its next upside price targets. Source: TradingView.com