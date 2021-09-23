SushiSwap denies reports of billion dollar bug By Cointelegraph

The developer behind popular decentralized exchange SushiSwap has rejected a purported vulnerability reported by a white-hat hacker snooping through their smart contracts.

According to media reports, the hacker claimed to have identified a vulnerability that could place more than $1 billion worth of user funds under threats, stating they went public with the information after attempts to reach out to SushiSwap’s developers resulted in inaction.