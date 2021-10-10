Survivorship bias has led to an imbalance in the crypto ecosystem By Cointelegraph





With success comes a survivor bias ― the logical error of concentrating on people or things that made it past a selection process while overlooking those that did not ― as well as, potentially, a superiority complex ingrained in those who survived.

This has led to a preponderance of financial products in crypto because of their successes thus far, but a paucity of products and marketplaces for real trade. Entrepreneurs in the blockchain space do not cater to what was supposed to be the most common class of user, and those who do often end up shipping products that fail at commercialisation.

Anderson Mccutcheon is founder and CEO of Chains, an operating system for the cryptocurrency-enabled economy. Anderson is building a full-stack crypto economy consisting of a marketplace, freelance platform and cryptocurrency exchange. He is also an investor and entrepreneur with an interdisciplinary technological and marketing background and a long history in the crypto space. A blockchain industry pioneer and an 8200 alumnus, he has founded Unicoin, Synereo (later HyperSpace) and is currently leading Chains.com and the Nemesis Capital litigation fund.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph