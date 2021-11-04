Survey finds lower paid workers are quitting jobs thanks to crypto profits By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

Data suggests that some low-paid members of the workforce are quitting their jobs after making life-changing crypto gains.

Analytics firm Civic Science posted survey results (weighted according to U.S. census data) on Nov. 1, which shows that 4% of 6741 respondents aged 18 and over had quit their jobs in the past year due to “financial freedom” earned by investing in crypto assets.

Financial freedom earned by crypto investing: Civic Science