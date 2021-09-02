Survey finds Europeans want home countries to regulate crypto, not EU By Cointelegraph

A large-scale poll across 12 European Union member states revealed that a majority of Europeans would prefer local governments to create and regulate cryptocurrencies.
Redfield & Wilton Strategies carried out a survey for Euronews, polling 31,000 respondents from Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain.
