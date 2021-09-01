Survey finds 77% of Russian investors prefer Bitcoin to gold and forex By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrencies like (BTC) are getting increasingly popular with Russian investors, apparently displacing traditional investment products, according to a new survey.

Russia’s Association of Forex Dealers (AFD), a local self-regulatory organization focused on the foreign exchange market, polled 502 Russian investors to find out the local investor sentiment regarding cryptocurrencies. Released on Tuesday, the survey was conducted from Aug. 4 to Aug. 24, 2021.