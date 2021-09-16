Surgut sells Nov-loading ESPO oil at highest premium since Jan 2020

Article content

SINGAPORE — Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold three cargoes of ESPO crude loading in November at the highest premiums in 21 months, buoyed by a rebound in China’s demand, several trade sources said on Thursday.

The producer sold the cargoes at premiums of just above $4 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said, the highest since January 2020.

European trader Mercuria may have won the tender, they said, although it was not immediately clear how many cargoes it had been awarded.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)