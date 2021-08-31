Surge in activity and token prices show ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’ already started By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
Surge in activity and token prices show ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’ already started

After a blistering start to 2021 saw token valuations and trading volumes surge to ignite the current bull market, the DeFi sector as a whole took a break while the NFT sector stepped into the limelight.

While investors’ attention was elsewhere, DeFi prices have had time to consolidate and project developers were able to focus on protocol upgrades and in the past month, DeFi-related tokens have been gaining traction and look poised for a breakout in September.

DeFi Index perpetual futures 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Total DeFi users over time. Source: Dune Analytics
Weekly DEX volume. Source: Dune Analytics
Total value locked rankings. Source: Defi Llama