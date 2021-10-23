Supreme Court Rules To Keep Controversial Texas Abortion Ban In Place—Will Hear Arguments Regarding The Ruling In November

Roommates, the Supreme Court has just ruled to keep the controversial Texas abortion ban in place for the foreseeable future. The court will hear arguments regarding the ruling on the Texas abortion ban on November 1st where those who oppose the ban can voice their opinion on why it should be blocked permanently.

The Supreme Court officially upheld the highly controversial Texas law that bans the majority of abortions after six weeks. The law will be allowed to remain in place until November 1st, when the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments regarding the ruling. You’ll recall that most women don’t discover they are pregnant until after six weeks—meaning the law outlaws abortions in most cases.

Following the ruling, the Supreme Court said it would focus on the unorthodox way that the Texas legislature put forth the law and review whether or not the U.S. Justice Department is legally able to challenge the law in court. Additionally, while Texas officials are prohibited from enforcing the abortion ban, private citizens from anywhere in the nation can bring a civil lawsuit against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking to get an abortion.

In response to the decision, Justice Sonia Sotomayor slammed her colleagues for allowing the law to remain in effect in a very harsh message.

“I cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages. [Texas has] empowered by this Court’s inaction [and] thoroughly chilled the exercise of the right recognized in Roe. Women seeking abortion care in Texas are entitled to relief from this Court now. Because of the Court’s failure to act today, that relief, if it comes, will be too late for many. Once again, I dissent,” she wrote.

