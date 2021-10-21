Supply snags seen a risk for Spain’s EU-funded recovery plan

Article content MADRID — Labour shortages and supply bottlenecks will likely undermine Spain’s ability to use EU funds to kick-start its construction industry, further threatening the country’s economic recovery from COVID-19, the main building association said. Construction firms are waiting to compete for around 6.8 billion euros ($7.91 billion) in housing rehabilitation projects funded under Spain’s EU-financed pandemic recovery plan. But rather than celebrating the bonanza, many companies have warned that they do not have enough material or workers to handle the extra contracts – shortages that will drive up costs when the work starts, exacerbating the country’s economic woes.

Article content “We need labor and the European funds have not yet arrived. When they arrive, we are going to have strains,” National Construction Confederation chief Pedro Allen told Reuters. Builders have been warning of difficulties in finding wood, aluminum and other key materials. The UGT-Fica labor union told Reuters building firms are short of about 700,000 workers for the upcoming deluge of projects. “There may be digestion problems,” Allen said, referring to problems in absorbing the EU funds. That, along with “the increase in the price of materials and lack of workforce will cause bottlenecks which may slow down the pace of recovery,” he added. Construction has long been a major contributor to Spain’s economy and represented around 10% of Spain’s GDP until the housing bubble burst in 2008.