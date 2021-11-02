Supply chain issues slow French manufacturing growth in October

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Amazon trailer trucks are seen at Cherbourg Harbour, France January 21, 2021. Brexit delays and customs checks have led to a surge in demand to ship goods in and out of Ireland direct to European ports like Cherbourg in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo

PARIS (Reuters) – Supply chain issues hit France’s manufacturing sector in October, where the slowdown in growth came broadly in line with initial forecasts, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers’ index for French manufacturing in October fell to 53.6 points from 55.0 in September, up a notch from an initial “flash” estimate of 53.5.

The index remained above the 50-point line dividing expansions in activity from contractions, but IHS Markit senior economist Joe Hayes said supply chain problems could continue to weigh on the sector.

IHS Markit added that manufacturing output had declined in France for the first time since January as a result of problems with supplies of key goods, caused partly by strict COVID-19 controls which have affected ports.

“Because firms cannot secure the inputs needed to make their products, orders are now also falling as clients are facing lengthy delays on orders or are unable to get components and other items needed to turn semi-finished goods into finished goods,” said Hayes.

“It’s difficult to imagine the situation improving any time soon. Prudent inventory management will be crucial for businesses hoping to keep production lines going,” he added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR