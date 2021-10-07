Supply chain issues, delays could impact Cemex EBITDA for around $100 million- CEO By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Cemex, North America’s biggest concrete producer, said on Thursday that variables including supply chain issues, project delays and foreign exchange effects could impact EBITDA for around $100 million.
“We believe on a preliminary basis… that all these variables can impact our EBITDA for an amount of around 100 million dollars,” chief executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a virtual presentation, adding that there would be more information in the company’s third-quarter results report.
